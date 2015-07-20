White House plans classified hearings on Iran deal for U.S. Congress this week

WASHINGTON, July 20 (Reuters) - Secretary of State John Kerry, Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will hold two classified briefings on the Iran nuclear deal on Capitol Hill on Wednesday for members of each chamber of the U.S. Congress, the White House said on Monday.

U.S. lawmakers have 60 days to review the agreement. The Obama administration is working to win over enough Democratic lawmakers to offset strong Republican opposition to the deal. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Lisa Lambert)