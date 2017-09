WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that if the U.S. Congress rejects the Iran nuclear agreement, then Iran will not face any consequences for its actions.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest said not backing the deal would amount to Iran getting off “scot-free.”

He also said the administration is confident that it has strong support among U.S. Democrats in the House of Representatives. (Reporting by Julia Edwards; Editing by Lisa Lambert)