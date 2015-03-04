Iran's foreign minister says nuclear deal could be close, details remain

WASHINGTON, March 4 (Reuters) - Iran’s foreign minister said in a U.S. television interview on Wednesday that he believed “we are very close,” to a nuclear arms deal with Western powers, but cautioned there were details that needed to be worked out.

Mohammad Javad Zarif told NBC News that Iran was prepared to work “round the clock” to reach an agreement.

”We believe that we are very close, very close,“ although adding: ”We could be very far.

“We are very close if the political decision can be made to get to yes, as President Obama said.” (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)