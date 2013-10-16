FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran says nuclear talks with powers "fruitful"
October 16, 2013 / 4:21 PM / 4 years ago

Iran says nuclear talks with powers "fruitful"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Iran called two days of nuclear talks with six world powers that ended on Wednesday “fruitful” and said it hoped for a new phase in relations.

“We sense that members of the (six powers) also have exhibited the necessary political will in order to move the process forward. Now we need to get to the details,” Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told a news conference.

He said two sides had for the first time agreed on a joint statement after the talks, but declined to give details on what had been discussed during the meeting in Geneva. A new meeting has been set for Nov. 7-8 in the Swiss city.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
