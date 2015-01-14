Iran's Zarif seeks progress in nuclear talks with Kerry

GENEVA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Wednesday that his meeting with U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry was important to see if progress could be made in narrowing differences on his country’s disputed nuclear programme.

Zarif, asked by reporters in Geneva minutes before talks with Kerry began about the latest Charlie Hebdo newspaper cover depicting the Prophet Mohammad, said: ”We believe that sanctities need to be respected.

“Unless we learn to respect one another, it will very difficult in a world of different views and different cultures and civilisations, we won’t be able to engage in a serious dialogue if we start disrespecting each other’s values and sanctities,” Zarif told reporters.

Respecting such “sanctities” makes it easier to have respectful relations, he added.