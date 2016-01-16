UPDATE 1-Zarif says sanctions on Iran will be lifted on Saturday

(Adds details)

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - International sanctions on Iran will be lifted on Saturday when the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) issues its final report on Tehran’s disputed nuclear programme, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said.

Zarif arrived in Vienna earlier on Saturday, where the IAEA is expected to release a report confirming that Iran has completed its commitments under last year’s nuclear deal, triggering “Implementation Day” and the lifting of sanctions.

“Today with the release of the IAEA chief’s report the nuclear deal will be implemented, after which a joint statement will be made to announce the beginning of the deal,” Zarif was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA.

The report, if issued, would mark the consummation of the July 14, 2015 nuclear agreement. Under the deal, Iran agreed to shrink its atomic programme in exchange for the lifting of some EU, U.S. and U.N sanctions, which would allow billions of dollars of investment to flow into the country.

“Today is a good day for the Iranian people as sanctions will be lifted today,” the ISNA agency quoted Zarif as saying.

Zarif is due to meet his U.S. counterpart John Kerry, the European Union’s foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, and IAEA chief Yukiya Amano later on Saturday. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Dominic Evans)