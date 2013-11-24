REFILE-Iran's Zarif says enrichment will be accepted - Press TV

(Corrects typo in headline)

DUBAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a deal struck with world powers on Sunday had recognised Iran’s nuclear programme and in a final “step” all sanctions on the Islamic republic would be lifted.

Speaking on Iran’s Press TV, Zarif said the deal was an opportunity for the West to restore trust with the Iranian nation, adding Tehran would expand cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, to address what he called some concerns. (Reporting by Isabel Coles; Writing by William Maclean; Editing by Jon Hemming)