Iran says to introduce new oil contract in 2-3 months

VIENNA, July 23 (Reuters) - Iran aims to introduce a new petroleum contract internationally in the next two to three months, its deputy oil minister said on Thursday, part of the Islamic Republic’s plan to boost output post-sanctions.

The proposed contract is more liberal than Iran’s previous “buy-back” contracts, Hossein Zamaninia, Iran’s deputy oil minister for commerce and international affairs, told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Vienna. (Reporting by Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Writing by Alex Lawler; Editing by Pravin Char)