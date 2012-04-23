Suspected cyber attack hits Iranian oil infrastructure-sources

DUBAI, April 23 (Reuters) - Iranian authorities are investigating a suspected cyber attack on Iran’s main oil export terminal, Iranian industry sources said on Monday.

The virus struck late on Sunday, affecting the main Internet and communications systems of Iran’s Oil Ministry and national oil company, Mehr news agency reported.

As a precaution, the IT systems controlling Kharg island and a number of Iran’s other oil facilities have been disconnected from the Internet, the report said. (Reporting By Marcus George, Amena Bakr and Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by Alison Williams)