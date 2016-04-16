Iran's oil production has already surpassed 3.5 million bpd -IRNA

DUBAI, April 16 (Reuters) - Iran’s oil production has already surpassed 3.5 million barrels per day, the deputy oil minister said on Saturday, and the Islamic Republic is seeking to increase oil and gas exports in the coming month.

“Iran’s crude oil exports will increase to 2 million barrels per day in the coming month ... Gas condensate exports would also increase by 10 percent in the coming month,” Rokneddin Javadi was quoted as saying by state news agency IRNA. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Mark Potter)