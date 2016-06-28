Iran reappoints Hedayatzadeh as boss of Swiss-based oil trading firm

DUBAI, June 28 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday reappointed a former managing director of its Swiss-based trading company as part of a broader reshuffle aimed at bolstering its oil exploration and exports.

The appointment follows the naming this month of a new boss for the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) as Tehran looks to spur exports and long-awaited deals with international oil firms ahead of its 2017 presidential election.

Majid Hedayatzadeh will return as managing director of Swiss-based Naftiran Intertrade Company (NICO), the oil ministry’s Shana news agency reported.

The former diplomat held the job from 2001 until 2008.

“The assignment follows a decree issued by Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zanganeh,” Shana said. “The decree orders Hedayatzadeh to embark on a reshuffle in, and revival of, the role of NICO internationally.”

The NIOC, of which NICO is a part, is looking to better compete with regional state-run rivals such as Saudi Aramco, said Reza Mostafavi Tabtabaei, a London-based oil consultant who has worked on projects in Iran.

“NIOC wants to get back its share in Europe. The plan for the next Iranian year is to focus more on marketing and to get more organised,” Tabtabaei said.

Minister of Petroleum Bijan Zanganeh this month named ally Ali Kardor as managing director of the NIOC.

On Tuesday, Kardor appointed Mohsen Paknejad as his deputy for production affairs, Shana reported.

The oil ministry is working on rewording a contract aimed at attracting investment from international oil firms following January’s lifting of sanctions on Tehran imposed over its nuclear programme.

However, hardline rivals of pragmatist President Hassan Rouhani opposed to the proposed wording of the new Iran Petroleum Contract (IPC) have forced the postponement of its launch several times.

They oppose the fact the IPC would end a buy-back system dating back more than 20 years under which foreign firms have been banned from booking reserves or taking equity stakes in Iranian companies.

Hedayatzadeh since March has served as NIOC’s deputy for international affairs. In his new role, he will eventually oversee all of NIOC’s international marketing and sales.

Tehran’s oil sales have nearly doubled since December, and energy firms such as Royal Dutch Shell and Total have resumed purchases.

OPEC member Iran has the world’s fourth largest oil reserves. (Reporting by Rania El Gamal; editing by Jason Neely)