DUBAI Feb 11 Power supply has been restored
within hours of an outage in southwestern Iran that hit crude
oil production by 700,000 barrels on Saturday, and efforts are
underway to compensate for the output drop, a senior oil
official said.
It was not immediately clear if oil exports would be
affected by the electricity outages, which have been frequent in
the oil-producing Khuzestan province.
Part of the output cutback in the Karoun area was planned
and aimed at storing about 300,000 barrels produced by the West
Karoun fields, Bijan Alipour, managing director of the National
South Oil Company, said in a statement. He did not elaborate.
"As power supply has been reestablished, processing plants
have resumed production according to schedule and the reduced
hours will be compensated as much as possible," Alipour said in
the statement, posted on the state-run company's website.
Iran produces about 3.7 million barrels per day of crude
oil, some 1.5 million bpd of which are used at home.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Clelia Oziel)