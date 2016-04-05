FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran eyes $55 bln petrochemical investment - deputy minister
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 5, 2016 / 10:50 AM / a year ago

Iran eyes $55 bln petrochemical investment - deputy minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Iran needs $55 billion of investment in the petrochemicals sector in the next 10 years, Deputy Oil Minister Marzieh Shahdaei said in the German capital on Tuesday.

“Iran needs $55 billion for 60 projects in the petrochemicals sector over a period of 10 years,” she said at a a conference.

Asked if she would attend a planned oil producers’ meeting in Doha on April 17, she said she had no plans to go. She said she did not know whether Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh would attend.

Iran has said it will not join fellow OPEC and non-OPEC members in a plan to be discussed in Doha to freeze oil production to boost prices. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.