Iran eyes $55 bln petrochemical investment - deputy minister

BERLIN, April 5 (Reuters) - Iran needs $55 billion of investment in the petrochemicals sector in the next 10 years, Deputy Oil Minister Marzieh Shahdaei said in the German capital on Tuesday.

“Iran needs $55 billion for 60 projects in the petrochemicals sector over a period of 10 years,” she said at a a conference.

Asked if she would attend a planned oil producers’ meeting in Doha on April 17, she said she had no plans to go. She said she did not know whether Oil Minister Bijan Zangeneh would attend.

Iran has said it will not join fellow OPEC and non-OPEC members in a plan to be discussed in Doha to freeze oil production to boost prices. (Reporting by Joseph Nasr; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)