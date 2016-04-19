FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran's crude output to reach pre-sanctions level by June, official says
April 19, 2016 / 9:16 AM / a year ago

Iran's crude output to reach pre-sanctions level by June, official says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 19 (Reuters) - Iran’s crude oil production will reach pre-sanctions levels within two months, a deputy oil minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday, reaffirming Tehran’s commitment to boosting production.

State news agency IRNA quoted Rokneddin Javadi as saying that the pre-sanctions level would be attained by the end of the Iranian month of Khordad, which falls on June 20.

Iran’s oil production was slightly below 4 million barrels a day before sanctions were imposed on the oil industry in 2011 and 2012. Last week Javadi said output had already surpassed 3.5 million barrels a day. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Writing by Sam Wilkin; Editing by David Goodman)

