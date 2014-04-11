U.S. expects Iran will meet oil export target in nuclear deal

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - The Obama administration believes that oil exports from Iran from January to July will meet an average 1 million barrel per day goal outlined in an interim agreement with Tehran over curbing its disputed nuclear program, a State Department spokeswoman said on Friday.

“We expect, we still expect, and anticipate that this will average over a six-month period ... to meeting the bar that was set” in the interim agreement, spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

The Paris-based International Energy Agency on Friday revised Iran’s exports in February up 240,000 bpd to 1.65 million bpd. (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Timothy Gardner; Editing by Eric Beech)