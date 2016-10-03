Iranian leader tells Venezuela: Essential to raise oil prices - IRNA

DUBAI, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani told his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolás Maduro in a telephone conversation that it was essential for oil producing countries to take a decision to raise the price of oil and stabilise the market.

"All countries should help the committee of experts to take decisions in (OPEC's) November summit that raises oil prices," Rouhani was quoted as saying by the state news agency IRNA on Monday.

Rouhani added that OPEC members should also negotiate with non-OPEC members to stabilise the market. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin; Editing by Adrian Croft)