Iran nominates former oil min as head of OPEC-Mehr

DUBAI, June 5 (Reuters) - Iran has nominated former oil minister Gholam Hossein Nozari as its candidate to be the next Secretary General of OPEC, Mehr news agency reported on Tuesday.

Nozari was Iran’s oil minister during President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad’s first term in office, between 2007 and 2009.

Iraq, Saudi Arabia and Ecuador have already nominated candidates to replace the oil cartel’s current head who will finish his term at the end of this year. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Alison Birrane)