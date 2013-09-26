FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran reappoints Kazempour as OPEC governor
September 26, 2013 / 1:03 PM / 4 years ago

Iran reappoints Kazempour as OPEC governor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iran has named a veteran oil official as its representative on OPEC’s board of governors, the latest former incumbent to return to a senior oil post under new president Hassan Rouhani.

The appointment of Hossein Kazempour Ardebili as Iran’s OPEC governor was confirmed this week by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on its website.

His reappointment follows that of oil minister Bijan Zanganeh, whom Rouhani named to the role in August. Zanganeh previously served as oil minister during the term of the reformist president Mohammad Khatami.

Kazempour was Iran’s OPEC governor for many years until 2008, when he was replaced.

Iran is traditionally OPEC’s second-largest producer behind Saudi Arabia, but it was overtaken by Iraq in 2012 as Western sanctions over Iran’s nuclear programme curbed Iranian exports. (Reporting by Alex Lawler; Editing by Mark Potter)

