Iran's Zanganeh says non-OPEC cooperation will help steady oil prices -SHANA

ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister said that the cooperation of non-OPEC producers would play an important role in stabilising oil prices, the ministry's official website SHANA reported.

"The situation is getting better ... the non-OPEC oil producer countries can help oil price stability," Bijan Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran, SHANA reported on Tuesday .

He also said Iran will sign more contracts by March 2017 to develop its oil fields.