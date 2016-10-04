FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Iran's Zanganeh says non-OPEC cooperation will help steady oil prices -SHANA
#Energy
October 4, 2016 / 10:10 AM / a year ago

Iran's Zanganeh says non-OPEC cooperation will help steady oil prices -SHANA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Iran's oil minister said that the cooperation of non-OPEC producers would play an important role in stabilising oil prices, the ministry's official website SHANA reported.

"The situation is getting better ... the non-OPEC oil producer countries can help oil price stability," Bijan Zanganeh told reporters in Tehran, SHANA reported on Tuesday .

He also said Iran will sign more contracts by March 2017 to develop its oil fields.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
