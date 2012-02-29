FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran offers Pakistan 80,000 barrels of oil -official
February 29, 2012 / 10:45 AM / in 6 years

Iran offers Pakistan 80,000 barrels of oil -official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Iran has offered 80,000 barrels of oil to Pakistan on a three-month deferred payment plan, an official in Islamabad said on Wednesday, in an attempt to soften the impact of Western sanctions on Iran and ease some of Pakistan’s energy needs.

“It is only an initial offer of 80,000 barrels on deferred payment at the moment,” Irfan Qazi, a spokesman for Pakistan’s Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Resources, told Reuters.

“We don’t know about the modalities or how it can be worked out yet,” he added.

“A delegation from the ministry will visit Iran in the middle of March to follow up on this offer.”

