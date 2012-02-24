FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran and Pakistan in talks on 1 mln T wheat barter deal-Pakistan official
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 24, 2012 / 9:32 AM / in 6 years

Iran and Pakistan in talks on 1 mln T wheat barter deal-Pakistan official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iran has asked to import 1 million tonnes of wheat from Pakistan in a barter deal, a senior official in Islamabad said on Friday, as Tehran faces disruption to its food imports because of U.S. and European Union sanctions.

Iran would export iron ore and fertiliser to Pakistan in exchange for wheat, said Syed Naveed Qamar, Pakistan’s minister for water and power, according to the state news agency.

Qamar added that Iran would also import 200,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice.

“Some things need to be worked out before we can say for sure if and when this will happen,” a senior official at Pakistan’s commerce ministry told Reuters on Friday, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media. (Editing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Nick Macfie)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.