Iran and Pakistan in talks on 1 mln T wheat barter deal-Pakistan official

ISLAMABAD, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Iran has asked to import 1 million tonnes of wheat from Pakistan in a barter deal, a senior official in Islamabad said on Friday, as Tehran faces disruption to its food imports because of U.S. and European Union sanctions.

Iran would export iron ore and fertiliser to Pakistan in exchange for wheat, said Syed Naveed Qamar, Pakistan’s minister for water and power, according to the state news agency.

Qamar added that Iran would also import 200,000 tonnes of Pakistani rice.

“Some things need to be worked out before we can say for sure if and when this will happen,” a senior official at Pakistan’s commerce ministry told Reuters on Friday, requesting anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media. (Editing by Chris Allbritton; Editing by Nick Macfie)