Iran releases four Iranian-U.S. dual nationals in prisoner swap
January 16, 2016 / 2:38 PM / 2 years ago

Iran releases four Iranian-U.S. dual nationals in prisoner swap

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Iran has released four prisoners with dual Iranian-U.S. nationality, the Tehran public prosecutor was quoted as saying on Saturday, without giving further details.

“In line with orders from the Supreme National Security Council and in the national interest, four Iranian dual national prisoners have been released in a prisoner swap,” Abbas Jafari Dowlatabadi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agencies.

IRNA news agency’s English language service quoted him as saying the freed prisoners were Iranian-Americans. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin and William Maclean; Editing by Dominic Evans)

