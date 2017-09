Jan 16 (Reuters) - Iran’s Fars News Agency named three of the four U.S.-Iranian prisoners freed by Iran on Saturday as Washington Post correspondent Jason Rezaian, Amir Hekmat and Saeed Abedini.

Hekmat is a former U.S. marine, and Abedini is a Christian pastor. The agency did not name the fourth freed prisoner. (Reporting by Dominic Evans; Editing by Gareth Jones)