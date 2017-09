DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Iran’s IRNA news agency named on Saturday seven Iranians it said had been freed from jail in the United States as part of a prisoner swap with the Islamic Republic.

The English language service of the official agency named them as Nader Modanlo, Bahram Mechanic, Khosrow Afghahi, Arash Ghahreman, Tooraj Faridi, Nima Golestaneh and Ali Sabouni. (Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Gareth Jones)