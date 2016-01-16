FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iranian state TV names US-Iranian dual citizens freed by Tehran
Sections
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Harvey Aftermath
Churches sue FEMA for aid
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 16, 2016 / 3:28 PM / 2 years ago

Iranian state TV names US-Iranian dual citizens freed by Tehran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Iran has released four U.S.-Iranian dual citizens for prison, state television said on Saturday, naming them as Jason Rezaian, Amir Hekmati, Saeed Abedini and Nosratollah Khosravi.

State news agency IRNA said the United States would also release seven Iranian nationals from jail as part of a prisoner swap. The exchange came as a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers was set to be implemented, leading to the lifting of international sanctions on Tehran. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.