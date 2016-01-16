FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. to free seven Iranians in swap-Iran's IRNA agency
January 16, 2016 / 3:03 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. to free seven Iranians in swap-Iran's IRNA agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The United States will release seven Iranian nationals currently serving jail terms in a prisoner swap with Iran, the English language service of the Islamic Republic’s official IRNA news agency reported on Saturday.

“Prosecutor Abbas Jaafari told IRNA that four dual nationality Iranian-American prisoners, passing prison terms in Iran, will be exchanged with seven Iranian nationals languishing at the U.S. jails,” it reported.

It said the swap included a clause under which the United States would no longer pursue the extradition of 14 Iranians for alleged involvement in purchasing arms in the United States for supply to Iran. (Reporting by William Maclean; Editing by Gareth Jones)

