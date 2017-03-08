FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
Iran's foreign minister visits Qatar, meets ruler - Tasnim
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
Politics
Unwavering Trump voters say they will not miss Steve Bannon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 8, 2017 / 12:24 PM / 5 months ago

Iran's foreign minister visits Qatar, meets ruler - Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, March 8 (Reuters) - Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif visited Qatar on Wednesday for talks with his Qatari counterpart and the Gulf Arab country's ruler, Tasnim news agency reported

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani visited Kuwait and Oman last month, signalling that the Islamic Republic is willing to defuse tension with the Gulf Arab states.

Gulf Arab states, including regional powerhouse Saudi Arabia, accuse Tehran of trying to expand its influence in Arab countries, especially in Syria, Bahrain and Yemen.

Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin, Editing by Sami Aboudi and Angus MacSwan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.