VIENNA, April 9 (Reuters) - Iran has told the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency that an earthquake that hit the country on Tuesday did not damage the Bushehr nuclear power plant, the IAEA said.

“Iran has informed (the IAEA’s Incident and Emergency Centre) of the event, reporting that there has been no damage to the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant and no radioactive release from the installation,” the U.N. agency said in a statement.