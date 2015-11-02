FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran arrests prominent journalist on propaganda charges - family
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 2, 2015 / 11:37 AM / 2 years ago

Iran arrests prominent journalist on propaganda charges - family

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBAI, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Iranian authorities arrested prominent journalist Isa Saharkhiz on Monday for “insulting the Supreme Leader (Ayatollah Ali Khamenei) and propaganda against the regime”, his family said on social media.

A post on Saharkhiz’s Facebook page reporting his detention included what it said was a picture of a search warrant for his home. An Iranian journalist who knows Saharkhiz told Reuters the page was under the control of a family member.

Saharkhiz’s son, Mehdi, also announced the arrest on Twitter and said his father had started a hunger strike.

The reports could not be immediately confirmed.

The journalist, who previously served as deputy minister of culture, spent four years in jail from 2009 to 2013 on charges of insulting Iranian leaders and harming national security.

He was held in solitary confinement on several occasions and also went on hunger strike several times to protest against what he said was a lack of attention to his particular medical needs, which include a heart condition. (Reporting by Bozorgmehr Sharafedin and Sam Wilkin, Editing by William Maclean and Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.