DUBAI, Aug 4 (Reuters) - President Hassan Rouhani nominated Iran’s former ambassador to the United Nations Mohammad Javad Zarif as foreign minister on Sunday and picked Bijan Zanganeh to return to the post of oil minister which he held under the reformist government from 1997 to 2005.

The cabinet nominations have to be approved by parliament. The speaker of parliament said the assembly would review the nominees in the next week.