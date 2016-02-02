FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran should diversify economy even if oil rises - Rouhani
February 2, 2016

Iran should diversify economy even if oil rises - Rouhani

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The fall in oil prices has put pressure on Iran, but there is also opportunity, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, urging diversification in the economy.

“Of course the fall in oil prices has put pressure on us, but besides that we can see an opportunity,” he said in an interview aired on state TV.

He said the economy should become less reliant on oil and look to other industries for revenue. “Even if the oil price rises, we should rely more on non-oil exports,” he said.

Citing the country’s supreme leader, he also added that most of Iran’s problems were internal and not caused by sanctions. (Reporting by Sam Wilkin, Writing by Sylvia Westall; editing by Ralph Boulton)

