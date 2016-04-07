FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran's Rouhani backs moderate interaction with neighbours, world - state TV
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 7, 2016 / 6:40 AM / a year ago

Iran's Rouhani backs moderate interaction with neighbours, world - state TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, April 7 (Reuters) - Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday his country was not a threat to any other nation and supported interaction with the rest of the world, state TV reported.

“We are in favour of moderation policy ... Iran is not a threat to any country ... Tehran wants interaction with the world, with its neighbouring countries,” Rouhani told a gathering in Tehran that was broadcast live on state TV.

A number of Iranian manufactured products representing its latest nuclear achievements were unveiled at a ceremony in Tehran in the presence of Rouhani and other officials ahead of National Nuclear Technology Day on Friday.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation in January when the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog ruled it had curbed its nuclear programme, clearing the way for the lifting of U.N., U.S., and European Union sanctions. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.