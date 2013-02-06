FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU court rules that bloc should lift sanctions on Iran's Bank Saderat
Sections
Featured
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Autos
Tesla shares fall on warning of Model 3 bottleneck
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
Energy & Environment
Ford revamps China strategy amid e-van push
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 6, 2013 / 7:26 PM / 5 years ago

EU court rules that bloc should lift sanctions on Iran's Bank Saderat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 6 (Reuters) - A European Union court has ruled that EU governments should lift sanctions against one of Iran’s largest banks, Bank Saderat, in a decision that could complicate European efforts to impose economic sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

In a ruling on Tuesday, the EU’s General Court said the bloc has failed to provide sufficient evidence that Bank Saderat was involved in the Iranian nuclear programme when the bloc targeted it with sanctions in July 2010.

Reporting by Justyna Pawlak; Editing by Angus MacSwan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.