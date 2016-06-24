FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 24, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

International anti-money laundering body keeps Iran on risk list

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 24 (Reuters) - An international group that monitors money laundering worldwide said on Friday it was suspending counter-measures on Iran for 12 months, but left it on a list of high-risk countries.

The Financial Action Task Force said it would monitor Iran's progress tackling anti-money laundering and terrorism financing following a recent political commitment from Tehran to do so.

In the meantime, the Paris-based body urged its 37 members and other countries to "continue to advise their financial institutions to apply enhanced due diligence to business relationships and transactions" with Iran firms and people. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Richard Lough)

