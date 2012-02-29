U.S. targets Dubai bank over Iran sanctions-WSJ

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has disrupted a Dubai-based banking operation that the United States believes was Iran’s main conduit for evading international sanctions and processing oil sales, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It said the targeted institution was Noor Islamic Bank. The bank agreed in December to close off what people briefed on the operation characterised as Iran’s single largest channel for repatriating foreign-currency oil receipts, the WSJ said.

The report said the U.S. Treasury Department effort was sensitive because the targeted institution is partly owned by the local government of Dubai, a close U.S. ally and the chairman of the bank is the son of Dubai’s ruler. (Writing by Neil Fullick)