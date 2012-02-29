FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. targets Dubai bank over Iran sanctions-WSJ
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
February 29, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 6 years ago

U.S. targets Dubai bank over Iran sanctions-WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Department has disrupted a Dubai-based banking operation that the United States believes was Iran’s main conduit for evading international sanctions and processing oil sales, the Wall Street Journal reported.

It said the targeted institution was Noor Islamic Bank. The bank agreed in December to close off what people briefed on the operation characterised as Iran’s single largest channel for repatriating foreign-currency oil receipts, the WSJ said.

The report said the U.S. Treasury Department effort was sensitive because the targeted institution is partly owned by the local government of Dubai, a close U.S. ally and the chairman of the bank is the son of Dubai’s ruler. (Writing by Neil Fullick)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.