Iran, Saudi should reduce tension-Iran deputy formin

TEHRAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Iran and Saudi Arabia should take every step to de-escalate the tension between them, Iran’s deputy foreign minister said on Monday.

Tensions between Riyadh and Tehran have escalated since Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi‘ite cleric on Jan. 2. Iranian protesters then stormed Saudi diplomatic missions in Iran, prompting Riyadh to break off ties with Tehran.

“We are prepared to consider any initiative which can help this region become more stable and of course safer, so we can combat the real challenge and the real threat in the region which is terrorism, extremism and of course sectarianism which is a big threat to all of us in the region,” Abbas Araqchi told reporters at an aviation conference in Tehran.