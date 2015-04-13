FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran suspends Saudi Arabia pilgrimage over sexual assault allegations -ISNA
April 13, 2015 / 8:45 AM / 2 years ago

Iran suspends Saudi Arabia pilgrimage over sexual assault allegations -ISNA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 13 (Reuters) - Iran has suspended the year-round Islamic pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia over allegations that Saudi security officers sexually assaulted two Iranian teenagers at Jeddah airport, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Monday.

“Until these guilty people are put on trial and punished, the Umrah will be stopped and Iranian flights will be suspended,” ISNA cited Culture Minister Ali Jannati as saying.

The Umrah, a pilgrimage to Mecca, can be undertaken at any time of the year other than during the Hajj.

Reporting by Sam Wilkin; Editing by Michael Georgy and John Stonestreet

