3 months ago
Iran says ready for Saudi talks despite 'unlawful and inflammatory' remarks
Barcelona van attacker among five killed by police - Spanish media
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
May 4, 2017 / 6:39 PM / 3 months ago

Iran says ready for Saudi talks despite 'unlawful and inflammatory' remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, May 4 (Reuters) - Iran said on Thursday it is ready for talks with Saudi Arabia to promote regional peace despite "unlawful and inflammatory" remarks by the Saudi deputy crown prince, who vowed to protect his kingdom from what he called Iranian efforts to dominate the Muslim world.

"We have no desire, nor any interest, in an escalation of tension in our neighborhood," Iran's U.N. Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo wrote in a letter to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council.

"We continue to stand ready for dialogue and accommodation to promote regional stability, combat destabilizing extremist violence and reject sectarian hatred," he wrote. "We hope Saudi Arabia will be persuaded to heed the call of reason." (Reporting by Michelle Nichols, editing by G Crosse)

