Iran foreign minister hails "new chapter" in Saudi ties-IRNA

DUBAI, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Iran Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a meeting he held with his Saudi counterpart on Sunday would bring a new chapter in ties between their countries, Iran’s official IRNA news agency reported.

Ties between the two rival Gulf powers have long been strained on a wide variety of issues.

“Both my Saudi counterpart and I believe that this meeting will be the first page of a new chapter in our two countries’ relations,” the agency quoted Zarif as saying after an hour-long meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Saud al-Faisal. (Reporting by William Maclean, Editing by Andrew Heavens)