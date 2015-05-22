FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Iran's Yemen-bound aid ship docks in Djibouti -report
May 22, 2015 / 7:16 PM / 2 years ago

REFILE-Iran's Yemen-bound aid ship docks in Djibouti -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects hyphenation in headline)

ANKARA, May 22 (Reuters) - An Iranian aid ship on Friday docked at Djibouti’s port where it will be inspected by the United Nations so its cargo can be shipped to conflict-torn Yemen, Iran’s Fars news agency reported.

“The ship docked a few minutes ago in Djibouti,” Fars reported. “The ship entered Djibouti waters yesterday and after inspection by the international organization will head towards Yemen.”

The Iran Shahed vessel, carrying 2,500 tons of food and medical supplies, was previously bound for the Yemeni port of Hodaida before Iran agreed on Wednesday to allow the inspection by U.N. officials. (Reporting by Parisa Hafezi, writing by Louis Charbonneau in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

