FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Iran cuts oil exports to Spain - Iran's Press TV
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
April 10, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 6 years ago

Iran cuts oil exports to Spain - Iran's Press TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 10 (Reuters) - Iran has cut oil exports to Spain and may halt sales to Germany and Italy, Iran’s English-language state television network Press TV reported on Tuesday.

No further details were immediately available. Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Rostam Qasemi confirmed weekend reports that oil sales to Greece had been halted.

In January, the European Union announced a total ban on purchasing Iranian crude, to be implemented in July. Member states have since scrambled to find alternative supplies as measures against Iran’s financial sector have made it increasingly difficult for buyers to make payments. (Reporting By Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.