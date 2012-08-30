FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt's Mursi says "ethical duty" to support Syrian people
August 30, 2012 / 8:00 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mursi says "ethical duty" to support Syrian people

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Thursday it was an “ethical duty” to support the Syrian people against the “oppressive regime” in Damascus.

“Our solidarity with the struggle of the Syrian people against an oppressive regime that has lost its legitimacy is an ethical duty as it is a political and strategic necessity,” Mursi said in a speech at a Non-Aligned Movement summit in Tehran.

“We all have to announce our full solidarity with the struggle of those seeking freedom and justice in Syria, and translate this sympathy into a clear political vision that supports a peaceful transition to a democratic system of rule that reflects the demands of the Syrian people for freedom.”

