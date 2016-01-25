AirAsiaX says looking at restoring flights to Tehran

TEHRAN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - AirAsiaX, the long haul subsidiary of Malaysia’s AirAsia, Asia’s largest low-cost carrier, said on Monday it was looking at restoring flights to Tehran and still planned to resume services to London and Paris if costs made sense.

Speaking at the CAPA Iran Aviation Summit in the Iranian capital, chief executive Benyamin Bin Ismail said: “We flew to Tehran in the past but had to stop due to sanctions. We are looking to come back and are exploring it again.” (Reporting by Tim Hepher, Editing by William Maclean)