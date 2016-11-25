FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two passenger trains collide in Iran, several killed - TV
November 25, 2016 / 7:30 AM / 9 months ago

Two passenger trains collide in Iran, several killed - TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Two passenger trains collided in Iran's north-central province of Semnan on early Friday, killing several people and injuring unspecified number of others, Iran's state TV reported.

"The exact number of those killed or injured is still unknown," TV reported, without giving details on the number of passengers in the trains.

The cause of the collision was under investigation, it said, adding that rescue teams have been dispatched to the site of accident.

The crash occurred at the Haft-Khan station in the city of Shahroud, about 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Tehran. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Tom Heneghan)

