June 14, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

Iran plans to buy or lease over 100 Boeing jets -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - Iran has reached a tentative understanding with U.S. planemaker Boeing that would see it acquire over 100 Boeing passenger jets under a deal between Tehran and world powers to ease sanctions, Western and Middle East sources said on Tuesday.

The deal, which is so far only an outline of what a proposed future arrangement would look like, involves flag carrier Iranair acquiring the jets both through direct purchases and leases, subject to U.S. government approval, they said.

An Iranian minister said earlier that Tehran had reached a deal with Boeing and would announce details in coming days .

Boeing declined detailed comment.

"We have been engaged in discussions with Iranian airlines approved by the U.S. government about potential purchases of Boeing commercial passenger airplanes and services," a spokesman said by email.

"We do not discuss details of ongoing conversations we are having with customers, and our standard practice is to let customers announce any agreements that are reached. Any agreements reached will be contingent on U.S. government approval." (Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
