10 months ago
UPDATE 1-Iran says gas flow to Turkey halted after pipeline blast - Tasnim
#Energy
October 28, 2016 / 5:45 AM / 10 months ago

UPDATE 1-Iran says gas flow to Turkey halted after pipeline blast - Tasnim

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background)

ANKARA, Oct 28 (Reuters) - The flow of Iranian natural gas to Turkey halted after an explosion hit a gas pipeline in eastern Turkey, a senior Iranian official told Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim on Friday.

"Iran's gas flow to Turkey has temporarily stopped because of a blast by some opposition groups inside Turkey around 1830 GMT on Thursday night," Interior Ministry official Majid Aghai told Tasnim.

Sabotage is common on pipelines leading into Turkey from Iran and Iraq, where the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) armed group is based.

A two-year-old ceasefire between the PKK and the Turkish state collapsed in July last year, triggering renewed violence.

The PKK has fought a three-decade-old insurgency that has killed more than 40,000 people. It is designated a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Richard Pullin and Clarence Fernandez)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
