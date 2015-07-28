Iran natural gas exports to resume in 3 days after pipeline attack - TV

Ankara, July 28 (Reuters) - Iran will resume exporting natural gas to Turkey in three days after the flow was halted after saboteurs attacked a pipeline carrying natural gas from the Islamic republic to its neighbour, Iran’s English-language Press TV quoted an official as saying on Tuesday.

“According to Turkish officials, the pipeline will become operational within the next three days,” Press TV quoted Yadollah Baybordi, director of Gas Transmission Operation District 8 at the National Iranian Gas Company (NIGC), as saying.

“Gas Transmission Operation District 8 is ready to cooperate [with Turkish technicians] to solve the problem that has affected Iran-Turkey gas exports pipeline,” he added. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi)