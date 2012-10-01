FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US says drop in Iran's currency reflects global pressure
#Market News
October 1, 2012

US says drop in Iran's currency reflects global pressure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - A precipitous drop in Iran’s currency, the rial, reflects relentless international pressure on the country over its suspected nuclear weapons program, the U.S. State Department said on Monday.

International sanctions are cutting “deeper and deeper” into the Iranian economy, and Tehran needs to change its calculus on its nuclear program, State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland told reporters.

The rial plunged against the U.S. dollar in open-market trading on Monday, and has lost more than a quarter of its value over the past week.

