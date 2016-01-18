FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Released Americans have not left Iran yet - senior Iranian official
January 17, 2016 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Released Americans have not left Iran yet - senior Iranian official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - A senior Iranian official said four Americans freed under a prisoner swap deal were still in Iran and denied earlier reports suggesting they had already left the country.

“None of the four Americans, including (Washington Post reporter) Jason Rezaian have left Iran yet and when it happens it will be announced officially,” said the official, who asked not to be named.

Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported earlier that Rezaian and his wife Yeganeh Salehi had left Iran.

Iran released five Americans on Saturday as part of a prisoner swap with the United States, to reduce decades-old hostility as international sanctions were lifted on the Islamic Republic.

American prisoner Matthew Trevithick, who was released separately from the other four, has left Iran.

Iran emerged from years of economic isolation on Saturday when world powers lifted crippling sanctions after confirming that Tehran had curbed its nuclear programme as part of a deal agreed last year.

Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Gareth Jones and Susan Thomas

