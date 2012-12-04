FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Iran captures U.S. drone over its airspace -media
December 4, 2012 / 7:41 AM / in 5 years

Iran captures U.S. drone over its airspace -media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Iran captured a United States drone that was flying in the country’s airspace, its media reported on Tuesday.

The ScanEagle drone was gathering information over Gulf waters and had entered Iranian airspace when it was captured by the naval unit of the Revolutionary Guards force, the Fars news agency reported, without giving details.

Last month the U.S. said Iranian warplanes shot at a U.S. surveillance drone flying in international airspace. Iran said the aircraft had entered its airspace.

The ScanEagle is manufactured by Boeing Co. According to the firm’s website, the drone is four feet long and has a 10-foot (three-metre) wingspan.

